API

The Caterpillar has an extremely simple endpoint that you can use to build your own chat applications.

curl --request POST --url https://www.askthecaterpillar.com/query --form query="What is MXE" {"data":{"messages":[{"type":"text","content":"Mxe (also known as methoxetamine and 3-meo-2'oxo-pce): A popular dissociative drug which is an analogue of ketamine, though less sedating and more potent by weight, with a subjectively more 'complicated' set of effects. Warning note! Avoid alcohol, benzos, opiates, other depressants, and any drug with an effect on serotonin (for example but not limited to MDMA, amphetamine, other stimulants)"}]}}

This endpoint currently has no state information. Every query is treated as its own question. The Caterpillar chatbots will soon support some contextual information to be able to ask clarifying questions and respond to the answers. Currently all messages that will come back will be of type text, though the API may eventually support images or other rich media.